Democrat Alex Lasry to drop out of Wisconsin Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry plans to drop out of Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race, less than two weeks before the Democratic primary. Lasry’s campaign spokesman Thad Nation said Wednesday that Lasry will endorse Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. Barnes has led in public polls that all show a tight race with Lasry. This week, Barnes’ campaign released an internal poll that showed Barnes ahead of Lasry by 14 points. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and other lesser-known candidates remain in the contest. On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes.

