Dodgers strike early, avoid sweep with 7-1 win over Nats

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hanser Alberto had a two-run double during the Dodgers’ six-run first inning, and Los Angeles emphatically avoided an improbable sweep with a 7-1 victory over the Washington Nationals. Gavin Lux had three hits and drove in two runs for the NL-leading Dodgers, who had won 19 of 21 before curiously losing their first two this week against the major league-worst Nationals. Andrew Heaney threw four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball in his return from a lengthy injury absence. Juan Soto went hitless for Washington amid another round of “Future Dodger!” chants in Chavez Ravine.

