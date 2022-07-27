Eagles have Hurts’ back, and his T-shirts, hats, in support

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles believe Jalen Hurts is the quarterback who can help them compete for a championship. Except there’s a large gap between the Eagles and teams that advanced past the wild-card round. The Eagles showed significant improvement under rookie coach Nick Sirianni following a 4-11-1 season in 2020. They started 2-5 but won seven of the next nine to secure a playoff berth. However, all of Philadelphia’s wins except one over New Orleans came against teams with losing records. Sirianni wore a T-shirt with Hurts’ face on the front on the first day of training camp as a show of support for his QB.

