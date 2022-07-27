Skip to Content
Garoppolo, Samuel not practicing with 49ers at start of camp

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo got his throwing done early and then didn’t take part in the first practice of training camp for the San Francisco 49ers as the team hopes to find a trade partner for the former starter. Star receiver Deebo Samuel was a “hold in” on Day 1 of camp, running on the side while his teammates practiced as his representatives work on getting a new contract. The 49ers still have a few issues to resolve as they begin on-field work at training camp.

