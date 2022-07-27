LEADING OFF: Ohtani’s strikeout streak, Giants’ losing skid

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has struck out at least 10 batters in five straight starts going into this outing at home against Texas. Ohtani has joined Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers in Angels history to have such a streak. Ryan set a franchise-record streak of seven in a row in 1977, and also a six-game string of double-digit strikeouts spanning 1972-73. Ohtani has fanned 134 in 93 1/3 innings this season. The regining AL MVP is 0-1 in two starts against the Rangers this year.

By The Associated Press

