Mets’ deGrom goes 4 innings at Triple-A, pennant race next?

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom pitched four innings Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, finishing strong after a shaky start in what could be his last minor league rehab outing before rejoining New York’s rotation. Sidelined all season by a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom gave up four runs on a pair of homers and threw 41 of 67 pitches for strikes. He struck out six and walked three. The two-time Cy Young Award winner could return to the Mets early next week in Washington — although the team has not committed to that timeline. The 34-year-old deGrom hasn’t appeared in a big league game since July 7, 2021. He missed the second half of last season with an elbow injury.

