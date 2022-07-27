Rangers sign 4th-round RHP Porter for $3.7M day after Rocker

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have now signed both standout pitchers they took with their first two picks in last week’s draft. Fourth-round pick Brock Porter signed for a $3.7 million bonus Wednesday. That was a day after third overall pick Kumar Rocker got $5.2 million. Porter was named the Gatorade National High School Baseball Player of the Year this spring. He went 9-0 with three no-hitters, a 0.41 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 58 innings as a senior at St. Mary’s Prep in Orchard Lake, Michigan. The right-hander ranked 11th overall on MLB.com’s pre-draft rankings.

