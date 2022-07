Wimbledon quarterfinalist Bouzkova advances at Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova advanced to the quarterfinals of the Prague Open by beating Czech teenager Dominika Salkova 6-1, 6-2. The Wimbledon quarterfinalist will next face Oksana Selekhmeteva. The 19-year-old Russian beat Chloe Paquet of France 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 to record her second victory in the main draw of a tournament. Qiang Wang also advanced. The Chinese player beat Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 6-1. She will next face Magda Linette.

