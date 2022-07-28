Thiem knocked out of Generali Open, Bautista Agut advances

KITZBÜHEL, Austria (AP) — Yannick Hanfmann stunned former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at the Generali Open. Thiem was trailing 5-4 in the third set when play was suspended because of rain, and the 2020 U.S. Open champion failed to hold his serve when play resumed. It’s only the fourth ATP semifinal for the 140th-ranked Hanfmann. The 30-year-old German will next play either Dusan Lajovic or Filip Misolic. Third-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas will meet in the other semifinal match.

