Top seed Kontaveit advances, Krejcikova loses at Prague Open

PRAGUE (AP) — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit has advanced the quarterfinals of the Prague Open after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Lucie Havlickova. The second-ranked Estonian will face Anastasia Potapova after the seventh-seeded Russian overcame China’s Lin Zhu 6-4, 7-6 (8). Lucky loser Nao Hibino of Japan stunned defending champion Barbora Krejcikova by rallying to a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory for her third career top-20 win. In another upset, 17-year-old Czech player Linda Noskova beat fifth-seeded Alizé Cornet 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7) to reach her first career WTA quarterfinal.

