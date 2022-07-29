Alfaro, Voit, Machado lead HR parade as Padres rout Twins

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Alfaro launched a three-run homer, Luke Voit and All-Star Manny Machado each hit a two-run shot and the San Diego Padres enjoyed their first five-homer game in more than a year to beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 10-1. Kim Ha-seong and Eric Hosmer added solo shots for the Padres, who gave left-hander Blake Snell (3-5) all the runs he needed in the first inning. All-Star Byron Buxton homered for the Twins in the fourth, his 25th. Right-hander Joe Ryan yielded all five Padres homers, including Machado’s and Alfaro’s in a six-run fifth, when all the runs scored with two outs.

