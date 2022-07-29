Cardinals RB Conner in prime, ready to carry rushing load

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s James Conner is the unquestioned leader of the Cardinals’ running back room. The 27-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl season where he scored a career-high 18 touchdowns. Conner teamed with Chase Edmonds last season to provide a stellar one-two combo in the backfield. Edmonds signed with the Miami Dolphins during the offseason so now the Cardinals are trying to find Conner a new partner. The most likely candidates are Darrel Williams or Eno Benjamin. Williams played the past four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

