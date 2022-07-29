Giants WR Toney showing positive signs after bad rookie year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Kadarius Toney’s rookie season with the New York Giants is best described as one great game, one good one and couple of flashes. It wasn’t what the Giants needed from the first-round draft pick from Florida in a 2021 season where expectations were high. He finished with 39 catches for 420 yards, no touchdowns and lot of little injuries that limited him to 10 games. While Friday’s practice was only the third of training camp, Toney has been impressive. The 6-footer had a highlight-reel catch over cornerback Aaron Robinson in the corner of the end zone on Day 1.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.