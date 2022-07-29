Royals activate Salvador Perez from IL after thumb surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kansas City Royals activated All-Star catcher Salvador Perez from the injured list and put him in the starting lineup against the New York Yankees. The reigning major league home run leader was set to bat third as the designated hitter barely a month after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb. Kansas City initially estimated the 32-year-old Perez would need eight weeks to recover after surgery June 24, but doctors assured the club he was ready for big league action. Perez, a seven-time All-Star, played three minor league rehab games with Triple-A Omaha and went 4 for 8.

