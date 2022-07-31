Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 to take two of three in the series. The sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda to get the win. Profar homered off Dylan Bundy (6-5) with two outs in the third for a 1-0 lead. It was his 11th. The Twins came back with homers by Arraez leading off the fifth, his sixth, and Miranda with one out in the sixth, his 10th.

