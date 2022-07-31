Ronaldo is ‘happy to be back’ playing for Man United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo says he’s “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after appearing for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford. Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club. But he reported to the training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag. The 37-year-old Portuguese played 45 minutes in his first United appearance since its 4-0 defeat at Brighton last season before being withdrawn at halftime in a pre-planned move. He posted on social media a picture of him playing in the game with the caption “Happy to be back.”

