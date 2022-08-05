Lauer works 7, Tellez and Taylor homer as Brewers top Reds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings, Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers shook out of their post-trade deadline funk with a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds. NL Central-leading Milwaukee had lost three straight since dealing All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres on Monday. Tellez hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Robert Dugger, and Taylor followed with a three-run blast in the third. Lauer worked out of trouble early for Milwaukee. Devin Williams entered with two on in the ninth and struck out two for his seventh save.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.