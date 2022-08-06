NASCAR’s Kyle Busch thankful family escaped mall shooting

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Kyle Busch’s tumultuous year took another turn. Busch and his family escaped the Mall of America in Minnesota after shots were fired, three days before racing at Michigan International Speedway. When shots were fired, Busch and his son were waiting in line to ride a roller coaster while his wife and their daughter were shopping elsewhere in the largest mall the U.S. The harrowing experience did not appear to give Busch a newfound perspective on his life and career. The two-time NASCR champion does not have a contract for next season and that appears to be his chief concern.

