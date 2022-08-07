Rays draw 2 bases-loaded walks in 9th, beat Tigers 7-0

DETROIT (AP) — Yu Chang and Yandy Diaz drew bases-loaded walks in a seven-run ninth inning to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0. With the game scoreless in the ninth, former Tiger Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto , then took third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Chang.Soto walked Diaz, his fourth batter of the inning, to make it 2-0. The Rays walked a franchise-record 13 times while beating the Tigers on Friday.

