Yaz homers twice, Webb, Giants hold off A’s 6-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, Thairo Estrada also connected and the San Francisco Giants won their seventh consecutive interleague road game, 6-4 over the Oakland Athletics. Logan Webb bounced back from his worst outing of the season and allowed four hits in seven innings, helping the Giants take three of four in the Bay Bridge series. Brandon Crawford added two hits, and Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI double. Seth Brown hit his 17th home run for the A’s. Vimael Machin doubled and scored twice.

