Dodgers defeat Twins 8-5 to extend winning streak to 10

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Taylor hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, Joey Gallo added a three-run shot in the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their season-high winning streak to 10 games with an 8-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins. It is the first time since July 2017 that the Dodgers have put together a double-digit winning streak. It is also their third straight series sweep and 14th of the season. Max Muncy also went deep for Los Angeles, which has the majors’ best record at 77-33 and is 16 games in front of second-place San Diego in the NL West. Jorge Polanco and Gary Sánchez homered for Minnesota, which fell out of the AL Central lead after its loss and Cleveland’s win at Detroit.

