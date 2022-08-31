Kyrgios complains of marijuana smell during US Open win

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Kyrgios was bothered by what he thought was the smell of marijuana during his match. Kyrgios complained during his second-round victory over Benjamin Bonzi about the scent, asking chair umpire Jaume Campistol to warn the crowd inside Louis Armstrong Stadium. Kyrgios asked during a changeover if Campistol wanted to “remind anyone not to do it or anything.” The runner-up at Wimbledon said after the match he is asthmatic and marijuana was “probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.”

