Ohtani’s 30th HR rallies Angels to 3-2 victory over Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Ohtani’s three-run shot to center off a 97.9 mph fastball by Gerrit Cole (10-7) in the sixth put the Angels on top after they had been held to two hits the first five innings. It is the third time in the past four games the reigning AL MVP has gone deep. Patrick Sandoval (5-9) struck out seven and allowed two runs in seven innings to win for the second time in his last three starts. Jimmy Herget got his fifth save.

