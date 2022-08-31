Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson, driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later. The Cardinals used five infielders to get out of jams in the 11th and 12th innings, helping Andre Pallante get the win. Pallante worked the final three innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.