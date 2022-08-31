Serena, Venus bring their Sister Act back on US Open Day 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is right back in Arthur Ashe Stadium for a night match — and this time she’ll have her big sister beside her. Serena and Venus are teaming up in doubles for the first time since the 2018 French Open. They open the night session Thursday against the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova in first-round action. The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam championships in doubles, including two at the U.S. Open. That match will be followed by No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal against Fabio Fognini, who beat the four-time U.S. Open champion in New York in 2015.

