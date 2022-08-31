Timmy Trumpet plays horn, Nimmo saves Mets in 2-1 win vs LAD

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo saved Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets with a breathtaking catch atop the center-field fence, and Edwin Díaz entered to Timmy Trumpet’s live horn at pulsing Citi Field before closing out the Los Angeles Dodgers for a scintillating 2-1 victory. Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off All-Star lefty Tyler Anderson as the Mets evened a three-game showdown between the top two teams in the National League. Mookie Betts connected off deGrom for his 32nd home run, but it wasn’t enough for the Dodgers in a tight pitching duel with a playoff feel. Making his sixth start of the season after returning from injury, deGrom hit 102 mph on the radar gun and struck out nine in seven innings. He allowed three hits and walked one.

