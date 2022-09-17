Acuña accounts for all 4 runs as Braves hold off Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered and drove in four runs off Aaron Nola and flashed some fancy defense in right field, lifting the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The victory was dampened because of a broken right pinky finger sustained by second baseman Ozzie Albies, who was injured sliding head-first safely into second base in the fourth inning. Acuña went deep for the second straight game, making it 2-0 in the third and tagging Nola for a two-run double in the fourth. He ran forward and stretched out to strand the bases loaded by robbing Bryce Harper of extra bases in the fifth with Atlanta leading 4-0.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.