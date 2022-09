GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw two of his three touchdown passes in the third quarter and Rahjai Harris ran for two second-half scores as East Carolina pulled away from Campbell over the final two quarters to post a 49-10 victory. Ahlers was an efficient 17-of-20 for 263 yards. Keaton Mitchell added 185 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. The Pirates finished with 572 yards of offense.

