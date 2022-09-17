Álvarez beats Golovkin by unanimous decision to end trilogy
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Álvarez decisively won his third ring meeting with Gennady Golovkin on Saturday night, earning a unanimous-decision victory in the final bout of their entertaining trilogy. Four years after the fighters’ most recent meeting ended in a narrow, disputed victory for Álvarez, the four-division world champion left no doubt about this verdict. The 32-year-old Mexican star delivered a comprehensive pummeling of the now-40-year-old Golovkin, repeatedly testing Triple G’s famed chin with combinations and overhand rights. Golovkin started far too slowly and appeared to fall behind with no clear strategy to take the initiative away from Álvarez.