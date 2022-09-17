Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus’ injury overshadows Ruhr derby

BERLIN (AP) — Augsburg has stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0 in the Bundesliga. Bayern ended its three-game run without a win by losing for the first time this season. Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke has been overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a stretcher in tears after sustaining what looks like a bad ankle injury two months before the World Cup begins in Qatar. Bayer Leverkusen’s frustrating start to the season continued as Werder Bremen fought back to draw 1-1. Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed a 3-1 win at Stuttgart with Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada setting up all three goals.

