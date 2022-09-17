Bennett, No. 1 Georgia’s D steamrolls South Carolina 48-7

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 1 Georgia to a 48-7 victory over South Carolina. The Bulldogs’ defense nearly had its second shutout of the season before South Carolina scored a touchdown against the backups with 53 seconds to go. The Georgia offense scored on eight of its first nine drives, gaining 551 yards and averaging nearly 10 yards a play in its Southeastern Conference opener before putting in the backups in the fourth quarter. South Carolina started 0-2 in the SEC for the fourth straight year.

