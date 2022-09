BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald found Ta’ron Keith from 2 yards out in overtime to lift Bowling Green to a 34-31 win over Marshall. The Thundering Herd came into the game looking to build momentum after shocking Notre Dame, 28-21, to break into the Top 25 for the first time in two seasons.

