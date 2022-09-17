Camp leads South Dakota to 38-21 victory over Cal Poly

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Sophomore Carson Camp threw for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns and ran 75 yards for a score to power South Dakota to a 38-21 victory over Cal Poly. Camp opened the scoring for South Dakota (1-2) with his long touchdown run. He followed with 40- and 46-yard scoring strikes to Wesley Eliodor and freshman Shomari Lawrence, respectively, as the Coyotes scored on their first three possessions to lead 21-7 after one quarter. Camp hooked up with freshman Jack Martens 51 seconds into the fourth quarter for a 70-yard score to push South Dakota’s lead to 28-7. Travis Theis added a 19-yard touchdown run.

