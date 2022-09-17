Lewandowski scores 2 more as Barcelona beats Elche 3-0

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has shaken off his disappointing return to Bayern Munich by scoring twice to lead Barcelona to a 4-0 victory at home over 10-man Elche in the Spanish league. They were Lewandowski’s seventh and eighth goals in a five-round scoring streak and took his overall tally to 11 in eight games since he transferred to Barcelona from Bayern this summer. Elche defender Gonzalo Verdu earned a red card in the 15th minute for fouling Lewandowski with only the goalkeeper to beat. The easy win came after Xavi Hernández’s side suffered its only loss of the season when it fell at Bayern 2-0 in the Champions League this week.

