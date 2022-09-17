Missouri defeats Abilene Christian in warmup for SEC play

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Luther Burden III raced 78 yards on a punt return for a score and Missouri defeated Abilene Christian 34-17. Quarterback Brady Cook and Dominic Lovett connected on a 79-yard touchdown pass in the first half that helped Missouri build a 17-3 halftime lead. Lovett posted career highs with seven catches for 132 yards and two scores. The Wildcats scored their only touchdown thanks to a Missouri turnover. On first down from the Tigers 9-yard line in the third quarter, David Oke stripped the ball from Cook and Alexander Duke recovered the ball in the end zone, pulling the Wildcats within 24-10.

