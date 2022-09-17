No. 19 Wake Forest stops Liberty’s late 2-point conversion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Liberty scored with about a minute left but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home win. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective, gaining 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts. So they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wake Forest remains unbeaten. Liberty pulled within a single point on that late 18-yard fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas.

