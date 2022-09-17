No. 6 OU routs Huskers 49-14 in 1st game after Frost firing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost. OU posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska since a 45-10 win in 1990. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the team it used to battle for conference championships year-in and year-out in the old Big Eight. The Huskers have lost 19 straight against Top 25 opponents and nine in a row against Bowl Subdivision teams. Oklahoma scored 35 straight points after Nebraska opened with a six-play, 77-yard touchdown drive.

