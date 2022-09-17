O’Hara propels Sac State to 37-21 victory over Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Asher O’Hara had three 3-yard touchdown runs and Sacramento State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Northern Iowa 37-21. O’Hara scored in each of the first two quarters to help Sacramento State (2-0), ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll, take a 24-7 lead at halftime. Northern Iowa (0-3) used Theo Day’s 24-yard scoring strike to Logan Wolf and Vance McShane’s 4-yard touchdown run to pull within 27-21 after three quarters. Kyle Sentkowski’s third field goal pushed the Hornets’ lead to 30-21 and O’Hara capped the scoring on another 3-yard run with 41 seconds remaining.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.