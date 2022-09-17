Shapen, Reese lead No. 17 Baylor to 42-7 win over Texas St

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen threw for a touchdown and scored on a fourth-down run as the 17th-ranked Bears beat Texas State 42-7. True freshman Richard Reese ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns for Baylor. Shapen had the game-turning play just before halftime when he faked a handoff to Reese and took off untouched for a 35-yard touchdown. That gave the Bears a 21-7 lead right after the Bobcats had gotten within a score. Texas State is 0-10 against Top 25 teams since becoming an FBS team in 2012.

