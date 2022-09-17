Singer shuts down Red Sox, Royals beat Boston 9-0

BOSTON (AP) — Brady Singer pitched out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the third and finished with six strong innings to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 9-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Singer won his fifth straight decision. He allowed five singles and a walk while striking out five. It was the second straight start without allowing a run for the 26-year-old College World Series champion from Florida. MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits apiece for the Royals. Rich Hill took the loss for Boston.

