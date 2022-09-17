UCLA escapes upset bid by South Alabama with 32-31 victory

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the game and UCLA escaped South Alabama’s upset bid with a 32-31 victory Saturday at the Rose Bowl. The Jaguars looked to be in control of becoming the fourth Sun Belt Conference team in two weeks to beat a Power Five team, but were done in when a trick play went awry. The Jaguars tried a fake field goal with 2:52 remaining but Tanner McGee was sacked by Carl Jones Jr., giving the Bruins the ball at the 33. UCLA drove 61 yards in 10 plays, culminating in Barr-Mira’s second field goal of the day.

