Williams accounts for 4 TDs, No. 7 USC beats Fresno St 45-17
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores, Travis Dye and Austin Jones each ran for more than 100 yards and No. 7 Southern California beat Fresno State 45-17 on Saturday night. Williams completed 25 of 37 passes for the Trojans (3-0), who have scored at least 45 points in each of the first three games under Lincoln Riley. Dye had his second straight 100-yard game with 102 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown while Jones had 12 carries for 110 yards and a score. The Bulldogs (1-2) suffered a bigger loss though than the game. Quarterback Jake Haener was carted off in the third quarter with what coach Jeff Tedford said was high ankle sprain.