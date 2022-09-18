Skip to Content
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan as heavy favorites. Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season.

Associated Press

