Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State fired football coach Herm Edwards in his fifth season following an ugly home loss to Eastern Michigan and a lingering NCAA investigation into illegal recruiting practices. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson announced the decision on Sunday, a day after the Sun Devils lost 30-21 to Eastern Michigan as heavy favorites. Edwards went 46-26 at Arizona State, including 1-2 this season.