Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest EPL player at 15

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s 15-year-old academy product Ethan Nwaneri has become the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game after coming on for the final few minutes of the Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brentford. Nwaneri was included in Arsenal’s matchday squad for the first time and was handed a record-breaking debut Sunday by manager Mikel Arteta in injury time at the Gtech Community Stadium. At 15 years and 181 days Nwaneri broke the Premier League’s age mark previously held by Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years, 30 days when he came off the bench for Fulham at Wolves in May 2019.

