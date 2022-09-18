Betts, Muncy lead Dodgers to 4-3 win over Giants in 10

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the 10th inning, Max Muncy drew a bases-loaded walk and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3. The Dodgers beat the Giants for the 15th time in 19 meetings this season. Betts’ double with one out in the 10th off John Brebbia (6-2) gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. One out later, Brebbia intentionally walked Freddie Freeman and Justin Turner to load the based. Thomas Szapucki then walked Muncy to force in another run. In the bottom of the inning, the Giants scored a run on Wilmer Flores’ RBI single and loaded the bases with two out, but Justin Bruihl got LaMonte Wade Jr. to ground out to first to pick up his first career save.

