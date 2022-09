SYDNEY (AP) — Diamond DeShields will be chronicling her journey with USA Basketball as they prep for and play in the FIBA World Cup in Australia. Having spent a few days in Sydney now, DeShields crosses a few items off her bucket list and training continues to get ready for the tournament.

By DIAMOND DESHIELDS For The Associated Press

