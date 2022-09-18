Fans prove timely, assist Broncos with play-clock countdown

DENVER (AP) — The fans counted down the play clock late in the game for Russell Wilson and the Broncos. That’s because clock management became an issue for Denver in a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans. The Broncos were whistled for three false-start penalties and two delay-of-game calls as part of a 13-penalty afternoon. Denver used up all of its timeouts with more than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. To do their part late in the fourth, the fans chanted as if it were a basketball game. Wilson said he appreciated the crowd’s assist.

