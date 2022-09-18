Joe, Grichuk lead Rockies over Cubs 4-3 for rare road win

CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 for a rare second straight win on the road. Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Colorado is tied with Kansas City for the worst road record in the majors at 24-48. It took two of three at Wrigley Field for its first road series win since July 7-10 at Arizona. Yan Gomes homered and drove in a season-high three runs for the Cubs, who trailed 4-0 after two innings.

