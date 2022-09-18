Johnson’s touchdowns lead Iowa past Nevada, 27-0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Iowa endured a night of lightning delays for a 27-0 win over Nevada. The game, which was delayed three times for almost four hours, started at 6:40 p.m. CDT, ended at 1:39 a.m. Johnson, a true freshman, had a 40-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Iowa’s first points of the game, then added a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter for the Hawkeyes’ final score. The Hawkeyes, ranked 131st in total offense through the first two games after gaining just 316 yards, had 337 yards against the Wolfpack.

