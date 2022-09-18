Kenya’s Moses Kibet wins Sydney marathon in record time
SYDNEY (AP) — Kenyan Moses Kibet claimed victory in a fast-paced Sydney marathon that saw the top three finishers all better the previous fastest time in Australia. Kibet finished the course set around Sydney’s harbour and city center in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 3 seconds. He finished two seconds ahead of countryman Cosmas Matolo. Ethiopian Chalu Deso Gemisa was third. Ethiopia’s Tigist Girma Getachew won the women’s marathon ahead of compatriot Letebrhan Haylay Gebreslasea and Eritrea’s Nazret Weldu Gebrehiwet.